Deputies: Roseburg man lodged in jail after two-week standoff

ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) – A Roseburg man was lodged in jail Monday evening after a two-week standoff with law enforcement, according to deputies.
On March 4, the Douglas County Circuit Court issued a court order which mandated 42-year-old Stephen Adam Cain to turn over custody of his 3-year-old daughter to law enforcement.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Cain refused to allow the order to be served or comply with the court order.
Deputies say Cain barricaded himself inside his home in the 100 block of Willamina Court in Roseburg and held his daughter captive.
They say he made statements and threats against law enforcement should they attempt to force entry into the home to enforce the order.
At no point did law enforcement deem Cain an imminent threat to citizens or neighbors, according to the sheriff’s office.
Over the course of two weeks, negotiators spoke with Cain to reach a peaceful resolution.
At about 5 p.m. Monday, deputies say Cain agreed to comply with a plan to surrender and release his daughter. He was taken into custody without incident.
Cain was lodged in jail on charges of felony arrest warrant – custodial interference and obstructing governmental or judicial administration.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.