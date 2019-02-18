Deputies: S. Oregon man suffocates after skiing into tree on Mt. Ashland

JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The sheriff’s office says a man died of suffocation after skiing into a tree on the south side of Mt. Ashland outside of the ski area Saturday afternoon
Patrick Likeke Walker, 23, was skiing in a group of three Mt. Ashland Ski patrol members and was the last of the group to descend a steep hill when deputies say he skied into a tree and became trapped upside down in the snow.
Walker’s fellow ski patrol members climbed back up the hill to free Walker, but say he wasn’t breathing. Efforts to resuscitate Walker continued for approximately two hours, but were unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office says.
According to deputies, Walker lived and worked in the area and previously lived in Yakima, Washington.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
