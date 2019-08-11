Deputies: Salem burglary suspect arrested after assaulting homeowner, stealing motorhome

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A burglary suspect was arrested after deputies say he assaulted a homeowner and stole a motorhome in Salem.
At about 9:45 a.m. Sunday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a burglary in progress in the 4000 block of Sky Lane Southeast.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned the suspect had assaulted the homeowner with a flashlight and then left the scene in the victim’s motorhome.
The motorhome was later found behind some brush in the 8000 block of Smith Road Southeast.
At about 10 a.m., deputies requested a K-9 team to help track the suspect. The K-9 arrived at the scene, cleared the motorhome and started tracking the suspect at about 10:25 a.m.
He was found just before 11 a.m. hiding in brush and was taken into custody.
The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Bryce Mason-McCauley of Salem. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on a parole violation, and deputies say he will be facing additional charges.
