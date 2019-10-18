CLATSKANIE, OR (KPTV) - A report of an attempted abduction involving two girls in Clatskanie was not true, according to Columbia County deputies.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted information online about the investigation Thursday.
Two girls reported being followed by a stranger in a car while riding their bikes home from school, and one girl said she was subsequently attacked by the man, before fighting him off.
By Friday afternoon, investigators said they had determined the alleged attempted abduction did not happen.
While the report was not true, deputies still asked parents to talk to their children about stranger danger, especially with Halloween approaching.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
When are we going to start punishing these girls for lying? There's one of these false reports at least once a month.
