CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The body of a missing teen was found after the Clark County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding him.
A sheriff’s office spokesman said the body of 15-year-old Tyler Schmidt was found Wednesday in the woods near Camas High School.
Deputies said he had run away from his home Monday.
A cause of death had not been confirmed Thursday, but deputies said foul play is not suspected in this case.
