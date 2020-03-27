BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A man who was reported missing early Friday morning was located about seven hours later.
Beaverton police tweeted that Ronald Bond was last seen at his home on Menlo Drive at around 12:15 a.m.
Bond was described as a 75-year-old man who stands 6 feet tall, weighs 230 pounds, has a beard and wears glasses.
Just before 7:30 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted that Bond had been located.
No other details were released.
Hasn't this guy been missing before? And "undressed or inappropriately dressed?" Yikes.
