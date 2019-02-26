ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – Deputies and firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a three-vehicle crash in Aloha that involved a school bus.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews tweeted just after 8:30 a.m. that Southwest Farmington Road was closed at Southwest 195th Avenue due to the crash.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 that the school bus, which had no children on board, was traveling westbound when it hit a Kia Soul that was attempting to make a turn.
The bus then went into the eastbound lane and hit a Jeep.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the drivers of the Kia and Jeep were transported to the hospital with minor injuries while the driver of the bus was not hurt and will be cited.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
