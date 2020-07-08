Deputies search for 3 teens after person attacked, robbed, left for hours in Willamette River at Boones Ferry Park

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for help identifying three teenagers after a person says they were attacked and robbed at Boones Ferry Park and left to yell for help for hours after falling into the Willamette River.
Clackamas County deputies contracted to the Wilsonville Police Department first responded to the park on Tuesday evening after someone spotted the victim yelling along the riverbank across from the Boones Ferry Boat Launch and called 911.
Deputies arrived at the park and found the 20-year-old victim approximately 100 feet down the shoreline holding onto driftwood. The victim after deputies helped them out of the water said they had been punched in the face and robbed.
The victim said they were on a path to the river when they encountered three male teenagers. The victim said one of the teenagers called them a transgender slur. The victim said they ignored the comment and continued upriver, where the teens later approached them again and asked if they had any alcohol.
About 45 minutes later, the three teens approached the victim once more, with one of teens reportedly punching the victim in the face several times. The victim fell into the water and tried to swim away from the teens, according to police, with one of the teens reportedly taking the victim’s iPhone 8.
The victim told deputies they swam upstream about 100 feet and tried to get back on shore, but got stuck in the mud, where deputies later found them. The victim said they were extremely cold and had been in the water for hours.
Deputies were concerned about hypothermia and injuries and abrasions to the victim’s face, arms and legs and called for medical help.
Investigators are still talking with the victim, who identifies as transgender. Law enforcement said they hope to have a sketch of the suspects soon, but shared the following descriptions of the teenagers:
- SUSPECT 1: Teen male, approximately 5'8" tall with short, shaggy brown hair.
- SUSPECT 2: Teen male, approximately 5'8" tall with longer, chin-length brown hair. Believed to be the suspect who punched the victim in the face.
- SUSPECT 3: Teen male, approximately 5'10" tall with blonde hair.
Anyone with information that could help law enforcement in this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line -- by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference case number 20-014116.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
