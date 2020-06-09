WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff's office is still searching for clues in the case of a missing woman.
Deputies were on scene on Tuesday just off Old Pumpkin Ridge Road investigating the disappearance of Allyson Watterson.
They told FOX 12 they were following up on leads.
It was the same area where some of her belongings were found this month.
Watterson was last seen on December 22, 2019 in a wooded area near North Plains.
Deputies did not say what they were looking for.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
