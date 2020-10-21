MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transitional Center on Wednesday afternoon.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Arlo Daniel Silbernagel,34, walked away from the facility around 1:30 p.m. He was in custody due to a parole violation.
Silbernagel is described as a white male with blue eyes, brown hair, 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.
The Marion County Transition Center prepares inmates for re-entry into the community before being to released. Inmates are allowed to leave the facility for pre-approved treatment or medical appointments.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
