WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver who they say might have witnessed a massive fire in Wilsonville’s Villebois neighborhood last month.
The fire on March 31 destroyed an apartment complex that was under construction and significantly damaged at least 20 condominiums, according to firefighters.
Deputies asked for help finding the driver late Tuesday afternoon and said they believe the driver was in a late 1990s to 2000s Jeep when they drove through the area. The sheriff’s office says the Jeep is not considered to be a suspect vehicle at this time, and says deputies want to speak to the driver as a possible witness.
The Jeep was spotted during analysis of surveillance video gathered from around the fire scene, according to deputies. Surveillance video of the Jeep driving through the area is available here.
The driver or anyone who can identify the driver is urged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible by phone at 503-723-4949 or online here: https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp.
People who contact the sheriff’s office are asked to reference CCSO Case # 19-007264.
The cause and origin of the fire have not been determined, according to fire officials.
The sheriff’s office last week asked for video from the Villebois neighborhood to help as the fire investigation continues, including cell phone video or surveillance video, such as doorbell cameras.
Authorities continue to seek surveillance and cellphone video shot in the area between 11 p.m. March 30 and 3 a.m. March 31.
