CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for help finding a missing man who they say is living with dementia.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Lee Merrell, 90, left his home in Happy Valley around 5 p.m. Friday in a while Toyota Avalon with Oregon license plates WAJ334.
The house is located in the 11100 block of Southeast Idleman Road, according to law enforcement.
Deputies say Merrell’s destination is unknown and they say he is likely disoriented. Anyone who sees Merrell is asked to call 911.
