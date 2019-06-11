WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Authorities in Clackamas County are looking for 13-year-old Kylee J. Dixon of Wilsonville, who they believe is with her mother, Christina Dixon.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said there is a “substantial concern” for Kylee’s wellbeing and she needs medical care.
According to the agency, her mom is ignoring a court order requiring her to bring Kylee to the Oregon Department of Human Services. For that reason, CCSO has issued a pick-up order for the teen, who, according to friends and family, is battling cancer.
Investigators confirm Kylee was previously a ward of the state but was allowed to live with her mom. They said Christina was recently granted full custody of her daughter.
According to a recent post on Facebook set up by the family, Kylee is in “great care” and with her mom. The post also states, the teen’s tumor has shrunk with the use of CBD oil and naturopathic treatments.
In a video posted to YouTube this past April, Kylee appears to make a public plea, asking others to help her mom care for her in a natural way against what, she admits, are her doctor’s orders.
In the video, Kylee explains she underwent six months of chemotherapy at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital until her mom had her discharged, seeking a natural treatment instead.
Investigators told FOX 12, there is a history of Kylee’s mom not following up with medical care or advice. FOX 12 contacted Oregon DHS to confirm but the agency said it will not comment on this case.
OHSU’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital sent FOX 12 a similar response to a request for comment, stating, “for patient privacy reasons, OHSU won’t discuss details of this case.”
CCSO will continue its search for Christina and Kylee. Investigators believe Christina is driving a white 2012 smart car with blue trim and Oregon license plate number 308frh.
Officials said if they find them, Christina could face criminal charges.
