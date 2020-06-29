Deputies search for pickup, driver following woman’s death at Eugene hospital

LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for help finding a gray Toyota Tundra pickup, its driver, and a passenger after a woman died at a hospital in Eugene on Monday.
The driver picked the woman up in the River Road area around 4:30 a.m. and transported her to Sacred Heart University Hospital, but left before any additional information could be obtained, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. Deputies are investigating her death with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and working to notify her family.
The Toyota Tundra is from the late 90s or early 2000s, according to investigators.
Anyone who knows the identity of the driver and/or the passenger of the truck or has information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-682-4150, press 1, and reference case number 20-4280.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
