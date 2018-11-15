CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies hope to return stolen power tools after arresting a suspect early Tuesday morning.
Patrick David Kennedy, 26, was arrested near Southeast King Road and Southeast 129th Avenue after law enforcement says he rolled through a stop sign in a small tan pickup.
Kennedy admitted to a deputy he had rolled through the sign and said he had defective brakes and a possible flat tire.
While talking to Kennedy, the deputy overheard on the radio a nearby resident had reported seeing a suspicious man on his neighbor’s property. The resident said the man left the area in a small tan pickup.
The deputy continued to question Kennedy and, according to the sheriff’s office, did not believe Kennedy when he said he was just taking a nap in his truck and randomly drove to the area.
Kennedy denied being on anyone’s property, the sheriff’s office says.
When the deputy asked Kennedy about several power tools and a small motorcycle in his truck, Kennedy allegedly told him he had bought the items on “Offer Up”, an online marketplace.
The deputy was suspicious and learned a nearby neighbor had a small motorcycle stolen from his property. The neighbor arrived on scene and identified the motorcycle in Kennedy’s truck as his.
Kennedy was arrested and lodged at the Clackamas County Jail, where he is facing theft and trespassing charges, the sheriff’s office says.
Happy Valley police continue to investigate and want to return the stolen tools.
Anyone with information that might be helpful to police or anyone who had their tools stolen recently is asked to call the Happy Valley Police Department at 503-760-0123 and reference case number 18-030675.
