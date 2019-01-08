Deputies search for suspected bank robber in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspected bank robber in Cornelius.
According to the sheriff’s office, the robbery occurred Tuesday at the U.S. Bank in the 1700 block of North Adair Street just after 6 p.m.
Witnesses told deputies the suspect approached the counter and passed a note to a teller demanding money.
The suspect, a man, then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies, a K-9 team and Forest Grove police officers searched the area but couldn’t find him. No injuries were reported.
The suspect is a white man between 20 and 30 years old, according to deputies.
The man has a medium build, a brown beard and was wearing prescription glasses and a light blue hooded sweatshirt with a stripe across the chest at the time of the robbery.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Forensic Science personnel and say they have notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Washington County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 503-846-2700.
