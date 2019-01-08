WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Washington County deputies are searching for an impaired driver who led them on a brief pursuit and then fled on foot near Bethany Lake Park.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said at about 1:15 a.m., 911 dispatch received multiple calls reporting an impaired driver in a blue 2000 Chevrolet Blazer near the Vista Ridge Tunnel on Highway 26.
The callers said the driver was heading west when he hit the highway guardrail near the Oregon Zoo exit and continued driving.
The sheriff's office said witnesses began following the driver as he proceeded along Highway 26, about another 10 miles. The driver was then reported at Northwest 185th, heading north towards the Bethany area.
The driver was reportedly driving out of control for about 15 minutes.
The sheriff's office said deputies spotted the vehicle at around 1:28 a.m. and tried to get the driver to stop, but the driver failed to yield.
A pursuit began, ending when the driver crashed through a park fence and fled on foot from a dead end street in the 4800 block of Northwest Columbia Avenue.
Two K-9 teams responded to the scene. According to the sheriff's office, deputies heard splashing near Bethany Lake during the search.
A water rescue team from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded and helped deputies search the Bethany Lake Park area.
The sheriff's office said the driver has not been located and his whereabouts are unknown.
Deputies have taken the driver's vehicle in as evidence, and they are checking the registration to see if they can track down the owner.
The sheriff's office described the driver as a darker-skinned man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a small build. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the driver should call the Washington County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.
