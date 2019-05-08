WOOD VILLAGE, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County deputies are looking for two women who stole lawn ornaments from at least two homes in a Wood Village neighborhood.
Early Wednesday morning around 3 a.m., the suspects can be seen on surveillance video picking up lawn lights and decorations from the Pulido family's front lawn.
"The neighborhood does not feel the same," said Daisy Pulido. "Ten years living here and nothing like this has ever happened."
Daisy's mother, Claudia, says they've been gardening for weeks and just finished Tuesday night.
"This morning you look around. It’s not the same," said Claudia. "A lot of money, a lot of work."
The most sentimental ornaments in their front lawn were three piglet statues, named after Claudia's three children. She's had them for more than a decade.
"It means a lot to me. I started crying," said Claudia.
"When she came to me, I was like, 'Mom, it's just things. They can be replaced.' But to her, it's that personal value she has on those things that made me realize it's more than just objects," said Daisy.
Deputies say they're stepping up patrols in that neighborhood. They say if you recognize those women, to call their tip line at 503-988-0560.
