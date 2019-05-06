CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Deputies have suspended their search for a 30-year-old Portland man who fell into the Washougal River while floating on an inner tube over the weekend.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning that they have discontinued their search for Stephen Barnaby. Deputies and other rescue personnel searched for him Sunday by flying several drones, ground crews and underwater cameras.
According to deputies, Barnaby was on an inner tube on the Washougal River Saturday when he fell into the water.
Deputies were called to the area after a neighbor heard a woman screaming for help near the 38700 block of Northeast Washougal River Road.
When deputies arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman neck-deep in churning rapids between large boulders. She was pinned by her legs in the water, according to the sheriff’s office.
It took crews about two hours to rescue the woman, who had become unconscious. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later regained consciousness.
The woman who was rescued was identified Sunday as Emily McCauley, of Portland, who said she was with Barnaby.
The sheriff’s office said Barnaby remains listed as a missing person.
He is described as a white man, with shoulder length brown hair and a short brown beard. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black t-shirt.
