HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Deputies served a search warrant at a Hillsboro home in connection with the homicide investigation of Tricia Carver, who was found dead in a field near St. Paul.
Deputies said it was the home of Carver's husband, and he was found dead inside of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Deputies said Lemarr Carver was the prime suspect in his wife's death.
#BREAKING - Police were serving a search warrant at Carver’s husband’s home... when they opened the door they found her husband Lemarr Carver dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound - police say he was the prime suspect in her death @fox12oregon— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) November 8, 2018
The Marion County Sheriff's Office reported deputies, along with the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit, were executing a warrant Wednesday night on the 6700 block of Southeast Patricia Lane in relation to the homicide investigation of Carver.
MCSO & Inter-Agency Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit are executing a warrant in the 6700 block of SE Patricia Ln in Hillsboro related to the Carver homicide. PIO available SE Borwick and SE 68th Ave. pic.twitter.com/guAQ7BgNor— Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) November 8, 2018
Authorities confirmed that the home belonged to Lemarr Carver, Tricia Carver's husband, and he was found dead inside as a result of a suspected suicide.
We have now confirmed that Marion County deputies are serving a warrant on the home of Lemarr Carver, Tricia’s husband. Earlier this evening, the sheriff’s office wouldn’t tell me if he was a suspect or not https://t.co/jEBf9V73xY— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) November 8, 2018
Investigators initially called the death of Tricia Carver suspicious. On Wednesday, deputies said the case was being investigated as a homicide.
The body of Tricia Carver was found in the area of Vachter Road Northeast and River Road Northeast at 7 a.m. Monday.
Carver had been reported missing to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
An awful story out of St. Paul: investigators believe this might be the last photo ever taken of 47-year-old Tricia Carver of Albany. Her body was found in field Monday and investigators say she died of suspicious circumstances. pic.twitter.com/cAnyIuKHqb— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) November 8, 2018
