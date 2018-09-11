Deputies search youth recovery center in Clark County regarding sexual misconduct allegations

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office issued search warrants at a youth recovery center in the Brush Prairie area Tuesday.
Deputies served six warrants at Daybreak Youth Services facility in the 11900 block of Northeast 154th Street as part of an ongoing investigation into unlawful sexual contact allegations.
The warrants are related to six separate incidents, the sheriff’s office says.
The unlawful sexual contact allegedly occurred between youth clients and a staff member and a youth client. Deputies are also investigating claims that staff failed to report criminal sexual contact, which it is required under state mandatory reporting laws.
The search warrants allowed deputies to search for evidence including written documents, video footage, email records and computer records.
Daybreak Youth Services in a statement Tuesday night said they were surprised by the search and are trying to determine the nature of the investigation.
"We have been advised by our legal counsel not to offer any comment, at least until we have been provided with more information," Carl Griffin, president of the governing board at Daybreak Youth Services, said. "Our goal is to cooperate with any investigation so that Daybreak Youth Services can continue our mission of serving youth."
The sheriff’s office also served search warrants to Microsoft Corporation and Qualifacts Systems Incorporated, asking the businesses to preserve digital records stored on their servers.
The allegations were first reported June 7, the sheriff’s office says. The Washington State Department of Health has been notified and is also investigating.
The sheriff’s office asks any current or former Daybreak Youth Services employees who may have information relevant to this investigation to contact Sgt. Chris Luque at 360-397-2211 ext. 5626 or chris.luque@clark.wa.gov.
Deputies also ask any current or former clients and parents or guardians of current or former clients to contact investigators if they have information that might be helpful.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.