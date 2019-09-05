DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 24-year-old woman, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
On Tuesday at about 9:51 p.m., deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Umpqua Highway 99, just outside of Drain.
Deputies found an unoccupied silver 2004 Toyota Camry that was parked near a private property gate. The sheriff's office said the vehicle was unlocked with several items of value inside.
The sheriff's office said the registered owner of the Camry was contacted and deputies learned that vehicle had been operated by Hannah Justine Fox, of Eugene.
Fox was last seen on Monday and has no ties to Douglas County, according to the sheriff's office.
A Douglas County search and rescue team is currently looking for Fox.
Fox is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Fox, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471.
