MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate an inmate who walked away from the transition center.
The sheriff's office said Mathew Mungenast, 20, walked away from the Marion County Transition Center, located at 3950 Aumsville Highway Southeast in Salem, on Thursday morning.
Mungenast was in custody for second-degree theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
No further details were released by the sheriff's office.
Anyone who sees Mungenast or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the non-emergency dispatch at 503-588-5032.
