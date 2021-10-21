Deputies searching for 4 inmates who left Marion County Transition Center without authorization

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for help after four inmates left the transition center without authorization on Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said Hannah Crawford, 21, left the facility after walking out an unlocked door at about 2 p.m. She was in custody for a probation violation, and was scheduled to be released on Nov. 6.
Later the same day, just before 6 p.m., three inmates - 30-year-old Amanda Schultz, 21-year-old Shyndia Alexander and 25-year-old Mariah Hall - left the facility through a dorm window, which is kept unlocked, according to the sheriff's office.
Schultz and Alexander were both in custody serving a sanction for a parole violation and their release date had not yet been determined. Hall was serving a sentence for domestic violence offenses and was set to be released on Nov. 2.
Anyone with information about these women's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office non-emergency dispatch at 503-588-5032.