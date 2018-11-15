WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a man they say robbed a bank inside a grocery store Thursday afternoon.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the man robbed the Wells Fargo bank inside the Safeway store in the 13000 block of Northwest Cornell Road in Cedar Mill.
Witnesses say the man approached the counter and passed a note to the teller demanding money, then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Deputies assisted by Beaverton police officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.
The sheriff’s office reports nearby Sunset High School and Terra Linda Elementary were placed in a brief lockout during the search. No injuries were reported.
The suspect according to deputies is white, stands around five-feet-nine inches tall and is between 40 and 50 years old. Deputies say he has a medium build and is clean-shaven.
He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black cap.
The FBI has been notified. Detectives ask anyone with additional information to call them 503-846-2700.
