WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting near Hillsboro Friday morning.
At about 5:45 a.m., deputies were called out to the 4500 block of Southwest Minter Bridge Road on the report of a shooting between two vehicles.
Deputies have spoken with the driver of the vehicle that was hit. No injuries were reported.
The sheriff's office said the suspect driver was driving a blue 2002 Dodge Caravan with Oregon license plate YMU881.
The driver is considered armed and dangerous.
The sheriff's office confirmed that police activity in the Mountain View Lane area in Forest Grove was related to the investigation. No further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting, or the whereabouts of the suspect, should contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
