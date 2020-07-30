CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help tracking down an arson suspect who set fire to the front porch of a Clackamas home.
The homeowner called 911 at 5:10 a.m. Thursday from another location to report seeing someone via his Ring surveillance camera starting the fire on the porch.
Firefighters responded to Southeast 121st Place and put out the fire, while ensuring everyone was safely out of the house. Nobody was injured.
Deputies reviewed the surveillance video and determined the suspect, who is only partially seen in the video, is a young white male with brown hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt.
The suspect was seen briefly in the video pouring an apparent accelerant on a fire that had was already burning.
The suspect is believed to have walked away east on Southeast Mel Brooks Way to Southeast 122nd Avenue before continuing east on Southeast Mather Road.
A possible motive was not released.
Deputies are investigating the case as arson and are asking that anyone with information or additional surveillance video to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference case 20-015960.
