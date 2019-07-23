GASTON, OR (KPTV) – Washington County deputies are searching for suspects regarding an arson case in Cherry Grove.
Deputies responded to a suspicious house fire on Southwest Cherry Grove Drive and Southwest Fir Street in the Cherry Grove area of unincorporated Washington County, near Gaston on Monday.
Multiple witnesses reported seeing two white teenage boys, approximately 13 to 15-years-old, running from the property just before the fire started around 11 a.m.
Deputies said witnesses also reported seeing one of the suspects carrying a red container with a spout, similar to a gas can. They were last seen running towards the Southwest Lee Falls Road area.
One of the boys was wearing a white t-shirt and tan pants or shorts. They may also be associated with a gray or silver SUV.
Nobody was inside the home at the time, according to deputies.
If anyone has any information about these suspects, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2500.
