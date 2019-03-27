KALAMA, WA (KPTV) – Deputies are searching for a suspect in a drive by-shooting after a car believed to be involved was found abandoned in Kalama.
The drive-by shooting occurred Wednesday night at an apartment near Longview, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. No one was hurt in the shooting.
An abandoned car was then found near Exit 32 off Interstate 5, and deputies believe the car belongs to the shooter.
Deputies are in the area with K-9 teams and a drone looking for the shooter.
A reverse 911 went out to residents, urging them to stay indoors and shelter in place.
Kalama River Road west of Exit 32 has been closed.
