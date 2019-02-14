COWLITZ COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a man who damaged a railway fence in Kalama earlier this month.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said TEMCO employees reported on Feb. 4 that a vehicle had gone through one of their railway fences off of Hendrickson Drive. The fence was completely destroyed.
The incident was caught on TEMCO security video, and the suspect vehicle is seen leaving the scene southbound on Hendrickson Drive.
The sheriff's office said the vehicle appears to be a dark maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee with a large cargo rack on the roof.
Surveillance images of the vehicle and the suspect were released by the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about the incident, or recognize the suspect, please call and leave a message for Deputy Derek Baker at 360-577-3092.
