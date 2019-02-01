CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver they say hit a guide dog in a crosswalk Tuesday evening and then fled the scene.
Deputies say Tiffany Taylor and her guide dog, Sapphire, were crossing Southeast Monterey Avenue around 6:45 p.m. near the Clackamas Town Center when an unknown vehicle hit Sapphire as the dog led Taylor across the street.
The driver did not hit Taylor, but Sapphire sustained severe head trauma and a leg injury, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded and rushed Taylor and Sapphire to a local animal hospital, where the dog remains under the care of staff who are reportedly working to save Sapphire’s leg.
The sheriff’s office says Taylor is visually impaired and depends on Sapphire for mobility. Sapphire was provided to her by Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding the driver and the suspect vehicle that hit Sapphire.
Anyone with information that could help law enforcement is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online tip form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and referencing case #19-002496.
