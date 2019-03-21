SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center.
Tristen Leigh Devore, 31, left the center at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Devore was scheduled to be released from custody Friday. She was serving a sentence for theft, burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Devore is a white woman with dark hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds. Deputies believe she may be in or around the Salem area.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center provides an intermediate sanction between jail and probation. It provides minimum-security supervision, according to deputies.
Inmates in the center are expected to work at their own job or perform community service.
Anyone who sees Devore or has other information is asked to call deputies at 503-588-5032.
