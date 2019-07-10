SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a woman who walked away from a jail transition center in Salem.
Celina Langley, 22, was last seen on Barnes Avenue Southeast in Salem at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Langley was in the custody of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center for a parole violation. She was scheduled to be released July 18.
The transition center provides an intermediate sanction between jail and probation with minimum-security supervision.
People there are expected to work, either at their own jobs, or by performing community services.
Anyone who sees Langley is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032.
She is described as a white woman, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 115 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
