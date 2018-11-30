SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for an inmate who walked away from a transition center Thursday night.
Samuel Fry, 21, walked away from the sheriff's office transition center, located at 4000 Aumsville Highway in Salem, at 7:41 p.m.
The sheriff's office said Fry was serving a sentence for the crimes of unlawful possession of heroin and giving false information to police.
Anyone with information about Fry's whereabouts or sees him is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 503-588-5032 or their local law enforcement.
