SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Transition Center on Tuesday.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Jose Daniel Martinez, 26, walked away from the facility just after 9 p.m.
Martinez was in custody for a parole violation and was scheduled to be released on March 9, 2021.
Martinez is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone who sees Martinez, or knows of his current location, is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 503-588-5032.
How dumb is that? All he has to do is to chill for a couple of months and he's out on probation, but now? Add an escape charge on there, and he's in for at least another 6-8 months.
