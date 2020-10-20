MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Transition Center on Monday afternoon.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Anthony Travis Bodda, 21, walked away from the transition center at around 1:18 p.m. He was in custody serving a 90-day jail sentence for reckless endangerment and possession of burglary tools.
Bodda was arrested in September for leading deputies on a chase and looting homes that had been evacuated during the wildfires in the Santiam Canyon.
Bodda is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff's office said he was last known to be living in the Stayton area.
Anyone who sees Bodda, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call the sheriff's office at 503-588-5032 or submit a tip at www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.
