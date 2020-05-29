MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who walked away from the Transition Center on Thursday.
At around 11:40 p.m., Jose Daniel Martinez-Flores, 26, walked away from the transition center and has not been located.
The sheriff's office said Martinez-Flores was serving a sentence for a probation revocation related to a prior menacing charge. He is currently on parole for first-degree burglary and was scheduled to be released on Feb. 9, 2021.
Martinez-Flores is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff's office said he was last known to live in the Salem area.
Anyone who sees Martinez-Flores, or knows of his location, is asked to call the sheriff's office at 503-588-5032 or submit a tip at www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
