MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking the public for help finding an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Transition Center Thursday morning.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Mark Alvarado, 44, walked away from the facility at around 6 a.m.
Alvarado was being held at the center on a probation violation.
He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.
The Marion County Transition Center holds up to 144 inmates who are transitioning from jail back into public life. According to deputies, it is a minimum custody facility that offers programs and work opportunities during an inmate’s transition.
Anyone who sees Alvarado or knows his location is asked to call Marion County Dispatch at 503-588-5032.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
