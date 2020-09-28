SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for an inmate with the Marion County Transition Center who walked away from a work crew Monday morning.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said William Bonn White, 24, was working with a crew in the area of Ibex Street Northeast and 41st Avenue Northeast when he walked off at around 8:30 a.m.
White was serving a sanction for violating his parole, and his release date had not yet been determined, according to the sheriff's office.
White is described as about 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees White, or knows of his current location, is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 503-588-5032 or submit a tip at www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Yeah..I know his location. He's at the nearest meth house. What a moron. I mean, judges just love these guys who they give a break too on sentencing..give a break to on their parole, and then they walk away from the easiest time there is. Parole revoked and he's going back to the hole. Brilliant move ginger kid.
