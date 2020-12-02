ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is accused of exposing himself to a 13-year-old boy in an Aloha neighborhood Wednesday.
The sheriff's office said the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Southwest 214th Avenue and Southwest Alexander Street.
The suspect is described as a man around 30 years old with a darker complexion. He was wearing a black hat, jacket, pants, and had a black bandana around his neck.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was seen driving a white 4-door sedan - possibly a Honda - with no license plates.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.
