ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas County deputies are searching for a man accused of attempting to abduct a 13-year-old girl.
The incident happened at Milo McIver State Park in Estacada at around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the girl was able to fight the man off and escape.
Initial reports indicate the suspect was in a red, two-door pickup.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s to 40s, about 5 feet 7 inches or 5 feet 8 inches tall, average build, with brown curly hair and a brown beard.
The sheriff's office released a sketch of the suspect.
No other information has been released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Oregon State Police and reference case number SP19-235652.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
