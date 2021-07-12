SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who walked away from its transition center in Salem Saturday afternoon.
According to MCSO, 43-year-old William McCormick left the facility, located at 3950 Aumsville Highway Southeast, just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s office said he was in custody for a parole violation. He is described as a white man with blue eyes and blond hair who is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds.
The transition center is not a jail; it is a facility that provides minimum-security supervision over adults in custody as they prepare to re-enter public life when they are released. Deputies are asking anyone who has information about McCormick to call 503-588-5032.
(1) comment
Ok, lemme get this straight. He was not even in jail, he was in the transition center, waiting to be released, and he couldn't wait a few more hours or even days? Dude must have really been deekin' for the pipe.
