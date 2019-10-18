MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Search and rescue teams are looking for a man who reported that he was lost in the Willamette National Forest Thursday afternoon.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 911 call was received at around 1:30 p.m. The man was reported to be lost near Detroit.
Search and rescue teams actively looked for the man until after midnight. They resumed the search Friday morning.
The sheriff's office said the identity and description of the missing man has not been confirmed, but deputies believe they may be named Robert Campbell.
Detectives are working to positively identify the missing man.
Anyone with information should reach out the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
