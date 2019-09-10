WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies have launched a search to find a man who is suspected of trying to kidnap a woman Tuesday morning in the Banks area.
The attempted kidnapping was reported around 7 a.m. and took place near Highway 47 and Northwest Wilson River Highway, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s who has a slim build and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red t-shirt. The victim is safe, and it is not currently known if the suspect and victim know each other.
During the search, all schools in Banks were placed into lookout, which was lifted at 9:20 a.m.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is learned.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
