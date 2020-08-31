COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Deputies are continuing their search for a man who fell out of his kayak into the Columbia River and did not resurface on Sunday.
Just after 6:30 p.m., the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a missing person at Martin's Bar, near Woodland.
Cowlitz County deputies, along with Clark County deputies and the Coast Guard, responded to search for the missing man.
The sheriff's office said family members and witnesses at the scene reported the man, identified as Mark A. Bunker Jr., 35, of Ariel, Washington, used his kayak to take his fishing line out about 300 yards from shore. Bunker was then seen falling out of the kayak as he dropped the line. He did not resurface.
The sheriff's office said Bunker was not wearing a life jacket. He was reportedly wearing a camouflage shirt, Carhartt jeans, and a black hat.
Efforts to locate Bunker on Sunday were unsuccessful. The sheriff's office is expected to resume the search on Monday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
