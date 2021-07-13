MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man who walked away from the transition center on Monday night.
The sheriff's office says Kevin Ceciliani, 33, walked away from the facility at about 7:22 p.m. He was in custody for a probation violation. Ceciliani is described as a white man with brown eyes and black hair who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.
Anyone with information about Ceciliani's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 503-588-5032. The transition center is not a jail; it is a facility that provides minimum-security supervision over adults in custody as they prepare to re-enter public life when they are released.
(1) comment
Lmao -- people are always walking out of that place.
