WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are searching for a 60-year-old man who they say walked away from an adult care facility around midnight Tuesday and has not returned home.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says John Jackson is diagnosed with schizophrenia and other medical conditions. Deputies believe Johnson he has access to critical medications.
Jackson was reported missing from the 13000 block of Southwest Beef Bend Road near King City. Deputies say he does not have a cell phone and does not have access to money.
The sheriff’s office says Jackson is white, stands around 6-feet-two-inches tall and has a slim build.
He is clean-shaven and has reddish-gray hair and was last seen wearing a yellow rain jacket, burgundy jeans, a dark orange shirt and black Dr. Martens shoes.
Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.
