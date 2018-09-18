Clackamas County deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old boy.
Jakob Esperum was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday at Ogden Middle School, located at 14133 South Donovan Road. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Esperum ran away from the school.
Esperum is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, wears glasses and recently dyed his hair purple. He was last seen wearing a brown zip-up hoodie, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone who sees Jakob is asked to call 911. Anyone with other information is asked to call non-emergency at 503-655-8211.
