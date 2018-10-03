CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 41-year-old man.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Trung Tuan Huynh walked away from a supervised group outing in Wilsonville at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen on foot on Southwest Main Street.
The sheriff's office said Huynh needs medication.
Huynh is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray ball cap, gray t-shirt, and pants.
Anyone who knows of Huynh's whereabouts is asked to call 503-655-8211. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
