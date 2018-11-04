CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking the public for help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday evening in Molalla.
Amber Jayne Eldridge was last seen at 5:45 p.m. and she told friends she was heading back to Salem, but deputies said her car was found on Sawtell Road in the Santiam National Forest, which is 15 miles south of Molalla.
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Coordinators and other personnel are now looking for Eldridge in the area where her car was located.
MW Coms, K9, 4x4, ATV, and Drone team has been searching an area South of Molalla since Saturday for a missing female. pic.twitter.com/jhDLXtV6OH— Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) November 4, 2018
Eldridge is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blonde hair.
Search base near Molalla. pic.twitter.com/V4qruiKZei— Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) November 4, 2018
Deputies are asking anyone with information on Eldridge’s whereabouts to call them at the CCSO non-emergency line (503- 655-8211) or by contacting the CCSO Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference CCSO Case # 18-029826.
